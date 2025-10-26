Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.