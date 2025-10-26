Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $477.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $478.40. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.35 and a 200-day moving average of $423.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

