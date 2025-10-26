Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3%

LOW stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

