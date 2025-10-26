Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,339 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $40,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.