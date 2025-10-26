iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.