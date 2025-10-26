MQS Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0%

Mastercard stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.