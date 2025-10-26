Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

