Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $622.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $623.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $604.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

