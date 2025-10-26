Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,949 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $69,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 151,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Shares of MS opened at $163.78 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $166.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

