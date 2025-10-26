Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,809 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $61,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 12.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the second quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $303.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.53. The company has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

