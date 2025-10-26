Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $38.34 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

NYSE PM opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

