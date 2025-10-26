Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $377.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

