Optimum Investment Advisors Has $256,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 133.3% during the first quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,099,000 after buying an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

