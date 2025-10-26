Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 442 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $311.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

