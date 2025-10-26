Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.74. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

