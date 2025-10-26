New Hampshire Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $381.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $407.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.24.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

