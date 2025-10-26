Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 69,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Uber Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.