Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

