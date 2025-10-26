Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.27%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

