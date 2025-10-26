Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $291.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.92 and a 200 day moving average of $287.36. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

