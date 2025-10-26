Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $55.02 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after acquiring an additional 600,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $582,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,216,004.71. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,424,880 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $254.93 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

