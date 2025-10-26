Cosner Financial Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Cosner Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $303.97 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

