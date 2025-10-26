The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $386.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average of $379.51. The company has a market capitalization of $385.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

