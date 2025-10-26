New Hampshire Trust Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

