Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 143.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 509,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,459,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $295.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

