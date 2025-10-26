Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 151.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $377.52 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.72 and a 200 day moving average of $319.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.