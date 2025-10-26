VestGen Investment Management Has $360,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

VestGen Investment Management lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $146.96 and a one year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

