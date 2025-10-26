Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IVW opened at $122.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

