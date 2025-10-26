Atlatl Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 220.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after acquiring an additional 491,439 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,082,000. Crcm LP raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,168,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

