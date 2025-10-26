Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 822 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VNQ opened at $92.43 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.