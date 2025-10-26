Topsail Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 313.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 538,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

MRK stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

