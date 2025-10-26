Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 2,989 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 313.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 538,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $87.54 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $106.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

