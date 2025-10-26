Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 6,354 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 9.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $152,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,207.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $1,410.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

