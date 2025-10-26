Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Northern Trust has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

