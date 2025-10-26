Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $283.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

