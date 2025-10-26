Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,724 shares of company stock worth $19,500,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $546.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.32.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

