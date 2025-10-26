iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stock Holdings Boosted by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 12.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 201.3% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 165,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 110,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

