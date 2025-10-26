Optimum Investment Advisors Has $149,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,184 shares of company stock worth $2,799,248 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE COF opened at $224.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.27%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

