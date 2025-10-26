Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,280 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

