Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Holdings Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $243.06 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

