Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,045 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $113.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

