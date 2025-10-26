Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 8,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 546,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $139,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.78 and its 200 day moving average is $262.58. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.