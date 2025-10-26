Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $433,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VOO stock opened at $622.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.19. The company has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $623.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

