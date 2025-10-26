1,531 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

PM opened at $157.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

