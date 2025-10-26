Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,844 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

