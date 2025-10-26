Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlatl Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $622.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $623.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

