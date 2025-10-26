Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Acquired by VestGen Investment Management

VestGen Investment Management boosted its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of MCO opened at $490.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.33.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total transaction of $199,652.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,385,939.38. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,802,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

