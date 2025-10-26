Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $377.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $403.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.72 and its 200-day moving average is $319.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.