Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by VestGen Investment Management

VestGen Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of VestGen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after purchasing an additional 330,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VUG opened at $489.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.41. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $491.05.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

