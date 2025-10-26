Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 360.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

